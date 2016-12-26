Landauer Inc. (LDR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landauer Inc. (NYSE:LDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, "Landauer Inc. is the world's leading provider of analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. For more than fifty years, the company has provided complete radiation dosimetry services to hospitals, medical and dental offices, universities, national laboratories, and other industries in which radiation poses a potential threat to employees. Landauer's services include the manufacture of various types of radiation detection monitors, the distribution and collection of the monitors to and from clients, and the analysis and reporting of exposure findings. The company provides its services to one.five million people in the United States, Japan, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, China, Australia and other countries. "

Shares of Landauer (NYSE:LDR) opened at 49.60 on Friday. Landauer has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $53.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $477.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Landauer (NYSE:LDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Landauer had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The firm earned $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38 million. On average, analysts predict that Landauer will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Landauer’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Landauer by 86.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landauer during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in shares of Landauer during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landauer during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Landauer during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landauer Company Profile

Landauer, Inc (Landauer) is a provider of technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. The Company is a domestic provider of outsourced medical physics services and a provider of radiology related medical products. It operates in three business segments: Radiation Measurement, Medical Physics and Medical Products.

