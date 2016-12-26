Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research Corp. were worth $28,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corp. by 40.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corp. by 95.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corp. by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corp. by 97.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corp. by 95.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) remained flat at $108.06 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,269 shares. Lam Research Corp. has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $108.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Lam Research Corp. had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corp. will post $8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lam Research Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised Lam Research Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on Lam Research Corp. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corp. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research Corp. from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corp. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.47.

In other news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 47,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $4,699,329.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

