Kroger Co. (KR) Shares Sold by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its stake in Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,517 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $36,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 212.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 289.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 552.5% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) traded up 0.29% on Monday, reaching $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,876 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company earned $26.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kroger Co. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,971. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $464,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

