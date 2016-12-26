Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Whirlpool Corp. were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Whirlpool Corp. by 80.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Corp. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Corp. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its position in Whirlpool Corp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Whirlpool Corp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) traded up 0.52% on Monday, hitting $181.95. The company had a trading volume of 561,408 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27. Whirlpool Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $194.10.

Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.22. Whirlpool Corp. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business earned $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corp. will post $14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Whirlpool Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/korea-investment-corp-boosts-stake-in-whirlpool-corp-whr/1133376.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Whirlpool Corp. from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Gabelli cut Whirlpool Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners cut Whirlpool Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool Corp. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.88.

About Whirlpool Corp.

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company manufactures products in approximately 15 countries and markets products around the world under brand names, such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air and Indesit. The Company’s segments include North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.