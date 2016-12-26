Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 187.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 629,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after buying an additional 88,539 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 12.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 618,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after buying an additional 68,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,371,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,553,000 after buying an additional 235,569 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 110.7% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 139,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 73,533 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 667,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) remained flat at $50.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 616,983 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business earned $722 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.73 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 17.24%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

In related news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $104,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. Garmin designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a family of hand-held, wearable, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, sensor-based and information products.

