Korea Investment CORP Acquires 42,900 Shares of Cerner Corp. (CERN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 85.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cerner Corp. were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerner Corp. by 37.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cerner Corp. by 33.5% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Cerner Corp. by 16.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner Corp. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cerner Corp. by 223.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:CERN) remained flat at $48.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,451 shares. Cerner Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12.

Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Cerner Corp. had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cerner Corp. will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cerner Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Cos. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corp. in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corp. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on Cerner Corp. from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company downgraded Cerner Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations. Its segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes the business activity in the United States.

