Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks Inc. cut their price target on Kirkland’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) opened at 15.46 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/kirklands-inc-kirk-rating-lowered-to-neutral-at-b-riley/1132762.html.

In other news, Director Carl Kirkland sold 37,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $476,936.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,856 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $107,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $267,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $729,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. The Company’s merchandise categories include wall decor, art, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, fragrance and accessories, frames, housewares, impulse and personal accessories, outdoor living and artificial floral products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.