Kindred Healthcare Inc. (KND) Bonds Drop 0.6% During Trading

An issue of Kindred Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:KND) debt fell 0.6% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8.75% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $93.75 and were trading at $91.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kindred Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Kindred Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of Kindred Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:KND) traded up 1.89% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 389,901 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $689.80 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Kindred Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Kindred Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kindred Healthcare Inc. will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Kindred Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 103.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 227,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 115,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,395,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kindred Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 9.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Healthcare Company Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company operates through four divisions, including the hospital division, the Kindred at Home division, the Kindred Rehabilitation Services division and the nursing center division. Its divisions represent over six segments, including hospitals, home health services, hospice services, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, RehabCare and nursing centers.

