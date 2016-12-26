Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $95,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 178,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 568,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) opened at 21.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Kinder Morgan Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm’s market cap is $47.17 billion.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays PLC set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,987,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,142,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,938,505.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The Company segments include Natural Gas Pipelines, carbon dioxide (CO2), Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada and Other. The Company’s Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes interstate and intrastate pipelines and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

