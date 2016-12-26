Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Tronic Corp. (NASDAQ:KTCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KEY TRONIC CORP. and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the design, development, and manufacture of input devices, primarily keyboards, for personal computers, terminals, and workstations. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of Key Tronic Corp. in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Shares of Key Tronic Corp. (NASDAQ:KTCC) opened at 7.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Key Tronic Corp. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic Corp. by 40.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic Corp. by 23.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic Corp.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, is engaged in contract manufacturing for a range of products. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of a range of products. The Company provides engineering services, procurement and distribution, materials management, manufacturing and assembly services, in-house testing, and customer service.

