Key Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:KTEC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Key Technology (NASDAQ:KTEC) opened at 11.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Key Technology has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock’s market capitalization is $76.04 million.

Key Technology (NASDAQ:KTEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business earned $120 million during the quarter. Key Technology had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Key Technology will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Key Technology Inc. (KTEC) Rating Increased to Hold at TheStreet” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/key-technology-inc-ktec-rating-increased-to-hold-at-thestreet/1132701.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Key Technology during the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Technology by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Key Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Key Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Key Technology

Key Technology, Inc is a producer of vegetable processing equipment. The Company is a supplier of process automation solutions to the food processing industry and other industries, such as tobacco and pharmaceuticals. The Company designs, manufactures, sells and services process automation systems that process product streams of discrete pieces.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.