Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1,669,000 Position in Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac Corp. were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corp. by 1,102.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corp. by 127.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corp. during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corp. during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corp. by 73.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO) traded up 0.19% during trading on Monday, reaching $120.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,060 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.53. Fair Isaac Corp. has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $132.95.

Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.56 million. Fair Isaac Corp. had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corp. will post $3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Fair Isaac Corp.’s payout ratio is 2.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Fair Isaac Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Fair Isaac Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 30,000 shares of Fair Isaac Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $3,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,070,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 7,000 shares of Fair Isaac Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $809,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,855.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac Corp.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.

