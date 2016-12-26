JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Cable One Inc. (CABO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $19,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Cable One by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 156,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,126,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Cable One by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,203,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cable One by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $617.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,398 shares. Cable One Inc. has a one year low of $390.00 and a one year high of $635.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $599.40 and its 200 day moving average is $556.63. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $1.06. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cable One Inc. will post $16.70 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services in approximately 20 Western, Midwestern and Southern states. The Company’s products include Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. It provides these broadband services to residential and business customers in approximately 40 cable systems covering over 400 cities and towns.

