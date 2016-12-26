JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Centene Corp. (CNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Leerink Swann restated a hold rating on shares of Centene Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating on shares of Centene Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene Corp. in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Centene Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) opened at 58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.75. Centene Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00.

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Centene Corp. had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business earned $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Corp. will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Centene Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carol Goldman sold 10,000 shares of Centene Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Centene Corp. by 170.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Centene Corp. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Centene Corp. by 88.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corp. Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that provides programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. The Company also provides education and outreach programs to inform and assist members in accessing appropriate healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments.

