Joy Global Inc. (JOY) VP Matthew S. Kulasa Sells 580 Shares

Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY) VP Matthew S. Kulasa sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $16,245.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,262.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY) opened at 28.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. Joy Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.77 billion.

Joy Global (NYSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Joy Global had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm earned $656 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joy Global Inc. will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Joy Global’s payout ratio is presently -6.67%.

JOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Joy Global in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Joy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. CL King cut shares of Joy Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Joy Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Joy Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOY. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Joy Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in Joy Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Joy Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,503,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Joy Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 907,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Joy Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joy Global Company Profile

Joy Global Inc is a manufacturer and servicer of mining equipment for the extraction of metals and minerals. The Company manufactures and markets original equipment and parts, and performs services for both underground and surface mining, as well as certain industrial applications. Its equipment is used in mining regions to mine coal, copper, iron ore, oil sands, gold, and other minerals and ores.

