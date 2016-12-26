Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $6,491,000 Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC continued to hold its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises about 1.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 151.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) traded down 0.51% on Monday, reaching $78.38. 1,289,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post $3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $781,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,633.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $342,829.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, is a manufacturer and marketer of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under a number of brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Origins, Le Labo, M.A.C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer and Aveda.

