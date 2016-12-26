Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2019 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group Weighs in on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BBBY)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/jefferies-group-weighs-in-on-bed-bath-beyond-inc-s-q3-2018-earnings-bbby/1133152.html.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) remained flat at $40.77 during midday trading on Monday. 4,313,580 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,018,000 after buying an additional 525,224 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $12,180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,859,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,720,000 after buying an additional 2,020,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.2% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 295,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,767,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

