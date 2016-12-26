Jefferies Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) opened at 74.48 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/jefferies-group-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-darden-restaurants-inc-dri/1132975.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

In other news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $548,486.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,832.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,757,093.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 757,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,975,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.