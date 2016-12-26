Jefferies Group Boosts BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Price Target to GBX 1,750

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.10) to GBX 1,750 ($21.72) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Jefferies Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,265 ($15.70) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($20.23) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.06) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. RBC Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($18.62) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,141.80 ($14.17).

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) opened at 1257.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,308.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,099.71. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 66.93 billion. BHP Billiton plc has a one year low of GBX 571.60 and a one year high of GBX 1,419.50.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

