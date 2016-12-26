Jefferies Group Boosts American Express Co. (AXP) Price Target to $75.00

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Jefferies Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vetr raised shares of American Express from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.86 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nomura reissued a reduce rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.06.

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) opened at 74.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92. American Express has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business earned $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post $5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In related news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 52,902 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $3,824,814.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,886.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Sobbott sold 19,186 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $1,351,653.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of American Express by 31.7% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,035 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

