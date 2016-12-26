Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Itau Unibanco shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Foreign Banks industry, year-to-date. The company’s growth prospects look encouraging as it remains focused on building strategies to expand inorganically. Notably, the company’s deal to acquire Citigroup’s Brazilian consumer banking business is another step in the same direction. Also, the merger with CorpBanca strengthened the company’s footprint in Latin America. Further, it has been diversifying its loan composition with focus on origination of products with lower risks and more guarantees. However, rising operational risk due to elevated expenses remain a key concern. Notably, management expects non-interest expenses to increase in the range of 2%–5% in 2016. Also, we remain cautious due to the stressed conditions in the Brazilian economy.”

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) opened at 9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.48. Itau Unibanco Holding has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/itau-unibanco-holding-s-a-itub-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1132902.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.1409 dividend. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco Holding’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.13%. Itau Unibanco Holding’s payout ratio is presently 147.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding during the second quarter valued at $155,679,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding by 39.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,448,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,872,000 after buying an additional 16,099,394 shares during the last quarter. Conatus Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding by 197.3% in the third quarter. Conatus Capital Management LP now owns 7,251,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after buying an additional 4,812,330 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding during the second quarter valued at $37,760,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding by 41.3% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 13,482,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,275,000 after buying an additional 3,942,164 shares during the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itau Unibanco Holding

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (Itau Unibanco Holding) is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It is engaged in banking activities, through its commercial, investment, real estate loan, finance and investment credit, and lease portfolios, including foreign exchange operations and other complementary activities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.