Intersil Corp. (ISIL) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intersil Corp. (NASDAQ:ISIL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 883,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intersil Corp. were worth $19,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intersil Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Intersil Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 174,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intersil Corp. by 168.3% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 66,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Intersil Corp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, RS Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersil Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Intersil Corp. (NASDAQ:ISIL) remained flat at $22.28 during trading on Monday. 706,894 shares of the stock were exchanged. Intersil Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Intersil Corp. (NASDAQ:ISIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Intersil Corp. had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intersil Corp. will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Intersil Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersil Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Intersil Corp. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intersil Corp. from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Intersil Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Intersil Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, SVP Sunil Gupta sold 31,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $692,706.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intersil Corp.

Intersil Corporation is engaged in designing and developing power management and precision analog integrated circuits (IC). The Company provides power management and precision analog technology for applications in the infrastructure, industrial, automotive, military, aerospace, computing, and consumer markets.

