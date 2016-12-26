Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, January 3rd

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 3rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 21st.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) opened at 85.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.75. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $88.86.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.30 million. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from $45.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $46.50 price target on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

In other Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 24,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,955.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,899.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Societe Generale purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth about $31,541,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 45.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 65,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its products are used in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics and general surgery. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers products, including specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties.

