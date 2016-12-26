Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) traded up 0.14% during trading on Monday, hitting $118.76. 815,999 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average is $118.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.62 and a 52 week high of $124.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business earned $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

WARNING: “Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/insight-2811-inc-reduces-stake-in-ecolab-inc-ecl/1133502.html.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.