Insider Selling: The Cooper Cos. (COO) COO Sells $3,496,400.00 in Stock

The Cooper Cos. (NYSE:COO) COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.82, for a total transaction of $3,496,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Cooper Cos. (NYSE:COO) opened at 175.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average of $176.81. The Cooper Cos. has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $190.99.

The Cooper Cos. (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company earned $518.70 million during the quarter. The Cooper Cos. had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Cos. will post $9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co. raised shares of The Cooper Cos. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Cos. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cooper Cos. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Cos. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $203.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Cos. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Cos. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in The Cooper Cos. by 97.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Cos. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Cos. during the second quarter valued at $20,781,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in The Cooper Cos. during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Cos. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos. Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc (Cooper) is a medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc (CooperVision) and CooperSurgical, Inc (CooperSurgical). CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision offers Biofinity monthly spherical, toric and multifocal lenses under the Avaira brand.

