Insider Selling: Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. (SCAI) CEO Sells $332,514.60 in Stock

Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. (NASDAQ:SCAI) CEO Andrew P. Hayek sold 7,284 shares of Surgical Care Affiliates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $332,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. (NASDAQ:SCAI) opened at 46.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 0.50. Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $52.79.

Surgical Care Affiliates (NASDAQ:SCAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm earned $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.11 million. Surgical Care Affiliates had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Surgical Care Affiliates’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCAI shares. SunTrust Banks Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surgical Care Affiliates in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgical Care Affiliates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgical Care Affiliates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Surgical Care Affiliates by 13.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 393,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Surgical Care Affiliates by 10.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,000,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,678,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Surgical Care Affiliates during the second quarter valued at $1,751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Surgical Care Affiliates during the second quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Surgical Care Affiliates during the second quarter valued at $2,045,000.

Surgical Care Affiliates Company Profile

Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc (Surgical Care Affiliates) is a provider of solutions to physicians and health systems. The Company operates a network of outpatient surgery facilities in the United States, which consists of over 190 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and approximately seven surgical hospitals.

