Insider Selling: Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) CEO Sells $24,780.00 in Stock

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $24,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,444,400 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) opened at 1.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $72.96 million. Profire Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,278,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 394,998 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 345,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Profire Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,904,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 152,351 shares in the last quarter. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

PFIE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc is an oilfield technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gas industry. It specializes in the creation of burner-management systems, used on a range of oilfield natural-draft fire tube vessels.

