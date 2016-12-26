Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider Sells $79,663.00 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $79,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,513 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $73,561.90.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) opened at 16.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 229.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays PLC set a $15.00 price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. and its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: correspondent production and investment activities.

