Insider Selling: NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) COO Sells $175,200.00 in Stock

NovoCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 20,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NovoCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVCR) opened at 8.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. NovoCure Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $694.24 million.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 219.29% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Ltd. will post ($1.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NovoCure by 498.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 114,190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NovoCure by 484.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 88,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $823,000. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on NovoCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called TTFields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. TTFields is a low-toxicity anti-mitotic treatment that uses low-intensity, intermediate frequency, alternating electric fields to exert physical forces on molecules inside cancer cells, disrupting the basic machinery for normal cell division, leading to cancer cell death.

