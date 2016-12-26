Insider Selling: New Relic Inc. (NEWR) CFO Sells $39,760.14 in Stock

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $39,760.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Mark Sachleben sold 8,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $232,880.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 822 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $24,166.80.

On Monday, December 5th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $111,650.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Mark Sachleben sold 8,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $268,240.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Mark Sachleben sold 585 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $20,287.80.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 1,039 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $35,024.69.

On Monday, November 7th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $114,730.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $127,190.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Mark Sachleben sold 8,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $282,640.00.

Shares of New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) opened at 28.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.48 billion. New Relic Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.93 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Relic Inc. will post ($0.58) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/insider-selling-new-relic-inc-newr-cfo-sells-39760-14-in-stock/1132982.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 15.7% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in New Relic by 965.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 300,514 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $185,779,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $26,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.