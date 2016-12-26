Insider Selling: Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Director Sells $98,520.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Director Andrew Wilder sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $583,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) opened at 8.25 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/insider-selling-napco-security-technologies-inc-nssc-director-sells-98520-00-in-stock/1132945.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $122,000. MSI Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold across the world principally to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.