Insider Selling: Masimo Corp. (MASI) Insider Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) insider Jon Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at 67.50 on Monday. Masimo Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74.

Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Masimo Corp. had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm earned $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masimo Corp. will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Masimo Corp. by 42.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Masimo Corp. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 502,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after buying an additional 35,740 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Masimo Corp. by 85.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 70,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Masimo Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Masimo Corp. during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Masimo Corp. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Masimo Corp. Company Profile

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products. The Company’s business is measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry. Its product offerings include monitoring blood constituents with an optical signature, optical organ oximetry monitoring, electrical brain function monitoring, acoustic respiration monitoring and exhaled gas monitoring.

