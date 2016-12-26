Insider Selling: LendingClub Corp. (LC) Insider Sells $117,188.96 in Stock

LendingClub Corp. (NYSE:LC) insider Bradley Coleman sold 22,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $117,188.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, November 28th, Bradley Coleman sold 8,546 shares of LendingClub Corp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $49,652.26.

LendingClub Corp. (NYSE:LC) opened at 5.21 on Monday. LendingClub Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.05 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

LendingClub Corp. (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. LendingClub Corp. had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business earned $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub Corp. will post ($0.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in LendingClub Corp. during the second quarter worth $1,992,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub Corp. by 64.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,740,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 1,069,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LendingClub Corp. by 388.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 689,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 548,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LendingClub Corp. by 135.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 640,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in LendingClub Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of LendingClub Corp. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on LendingClub Corp. in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LendingClub Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded LendingClub Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

LendingClub Corp. Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation (Lending Club) provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that is only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

