Insider Selling: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) CEO Sells $431,127.50 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Marcus Ryu sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $431,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 1st, Marcus Ryu sold 15,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $821,550.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Marcus Ryu sold 15,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,207,200.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) opened at 50.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 464.13. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Societe Generale purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

