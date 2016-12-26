Insider Selling: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,139,500.00 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 12,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,260,720.00.
- On Monday, December 19th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 10,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $1,034,900.00.
- On Friday, December 16th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 62,886 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $6,445,186.14.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 67,500 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $7,076,025.00.
- On Thursday, December 8th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 245,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $24,612,700.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 20,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $2,013,200.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 35,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $3,546,550.00.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 85,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $8,659,800.00.
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 142,000 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $14,420,100.00.
Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) opened at 104.56 on Monday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.69.
Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Cooper-Standard Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post $10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 288.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 14.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper-Standard Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.
About Cooper-Standard Holdings
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems components for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Company operates through four segments, which include North America, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific.
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.