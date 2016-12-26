Insider Selling: Black Knight Financial Services Inc. (BKFS) CEO Sells $1,124,700.00 in Stock

Black Knight Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:BKFS) CEO Thomas J. Sanzone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $1,124,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Black Knight Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:BKFS) opened at 38.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. Black Knight Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Black Knight Financial Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm earned $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Black Knight Financial Services’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Financial Services Inc. will post $1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Knight Financial Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Black Knight Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $1,126,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Black Knight Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $2,588,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Black Knight Financial Services by 60.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Black Knight Financial Services by 14.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

BKFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Knight Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Black Knight Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Black Knight Financial Services

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage industry. It operates through two segments: Technology, which offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing and includes the mortgage servicing, specialty mortgage servicing, including loss mitigation and default workflow management, loan origination and settlement services, and Data and Analytics, which offers solutions to support its technology products in the mortgage, real estate and capital markets industries.

