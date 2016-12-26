Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Insider Sells $98,070.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Allan Jon Gollinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,162.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) opened at 27.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.23 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Alarm.com Holdings had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. The business earned $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on Alarm.com Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Alarm.com Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 82.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 21.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 33.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected home. The Company, through its cloud-based services, makes connected home technology accessible to millions of home and business owners. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other. The Company’s Alarm.com segment represents its cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

