Insider Buying: Severn Trent Plc (SVT) Insider Buys £49,940 in Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider John Coghlan acquired 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,200 ($27.31) per share, for a total transaction of £49,940 ($61,983.37).

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) opened at 2228.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,184.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,332.51. Severn Trent Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,024.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,526.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.34 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 32.60 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.48%.

SVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on Severn Trent Plc from GBX 2,650 ($32.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Severn Trent Plc from GBX 2,250 ($27.93) to GBX 2,330 ($28.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.41) price objective on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,201.64 ($27.33).

Severn Trent Plc Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc treats and provides water and removes wastewater in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company provides clean water and wastewater services through its businesses, Severn Trent Water and Severn Trent Business Services. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services.

