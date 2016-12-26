Insider Buying: Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) CEO Purchases $606,451.46 in Stock

Medley Capital Corp. (NYSE:MCC) CEO Brook Taube purchased 81,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $606,451.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brook Taube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Brook Taube purchased 15,136 shares of Medley Capital Corp. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $113,368.64.

On Friday, December 16th, Brook Taube purchased 289,110 shares of Medley Capital Corp. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,093,156.40.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Brook Taube purchased 188,336 shares of Medley Capital Corp. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,372,969.44.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Brook Taube purchased 8,037 shares of Medley Capital Corp. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $60,920.46.

On Monday, November 7th, Brook Taube purchased 10,500 shares of Medley Capital Corp. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,485.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brook Taube purchased 142,110 shares of Medley Capital Corp. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,351.60.

On Thursday, October 20th, Brook Taube purchased 11,844 shares of Medley Capital Corp. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $89,895.96.

On Monday, October 17th, Brook Taube purchased 4,450 shares of Medley Capital Corp. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,820.00.

Medley Capital Corp. (NYSE:MCC) opened at 7.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. Medley Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Medley Capital Corp. (NYSE:MCC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Medley Capital Corp. had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medley Capital Corp. will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Medley Capital Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 43,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital Corp. by 8.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital Corp. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital Corp. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medley Capital Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medley Capital Corp. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Medley Capital Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Medley Capital Corp. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Medley Capital Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Medley Capital Corp. Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

