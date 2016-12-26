Insider Buying: GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Director Acquires $30,050.00 in Stock

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Director Daniel M. Junius bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) opened at 6.10 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $140.70 million. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc. will post ($1.58) EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 158,322 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $2,726,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 269,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 245,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLYC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on GlycoMimetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease.

