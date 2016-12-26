Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) VP Buys $26,535.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CMT) VP Robert P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $26,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CMT) opened at 17.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The Company along with its subsidiaries operates in the plastics market in a family of products known as reinforced plastics. It operates through manufacturing of SMC and molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics segment.

