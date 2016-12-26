Insider Buying: Care Capital Properties Inc. (CCP) Director Acquires $80,177.50 in Stock

Care Capital Properties Inc. (NYSE:CCP) Director Jeffrey A. Malehorn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,177.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,408.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Care Capital Properties Inc. (NYSE:CCP) opened at 24.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.35. Care Capital Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Care Capital Properties had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 34.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Care Capital Properties Inc. will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Care Capital Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

CCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Care Capital Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Care Capital Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Care Capital Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Care Capital Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Care Capital Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Care Capital Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Care Capital Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Care Capital Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Care Capital Properties Company Profile

Care Capital Properties, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and other healthcare assets operated by private regional and local care providers. It leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants under long-term triple-net leases, pursuant to which the tenants are obligated to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes, insurance and capital expenditures.

