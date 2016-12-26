InfraREIT Inc. (HIFR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InfraREIT Inc. (NYSE:HIFR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in InfraREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,952,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in InfraREIT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,500,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after buying an additional 1,938,771 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InfraREIT by 241.7% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in InfraREIT by 83.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 939,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 425,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ecofin Ltd. increased its stake in InfraREIT by 88.2% in the second quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 614,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 287,867 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) opened at 17.61 on Wednesday. InfraREIT has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $770.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.44.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. InfraREIT had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that InfraREIT will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. InfraREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.50%.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns electric transmission and distribution (T&D) assets in Texas. Its segment is rate-regulated electric T&D assets. The Company’s T&D assets are located in the Texas Panhandle near Amarillo; the Permian Basin in and around Stanton, Central Texas; around Brady, Northeast Texas; in and around Celeste, and South Texas near McAllen.

