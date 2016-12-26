Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMMY) Director Buys $179,000.00 in Stock

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY) opened at 2.82 on Monday. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company’s market capitalization is $37.37 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMY. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 32,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Imprimis) is engaged in the development, production and dispensing of compounded pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through the business of developing drug therapies and providing such therapies through sterile and non-sterile pharmaceutical compounding services segment.

