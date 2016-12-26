Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their FY2016 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways Corp. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways Corp.’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business earned $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. JetBlue Airways Corp. had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James Financial Inc. downgraded JetBlue Airways Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vetr upgraded JetBlue Airways Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC began coverage on JetBlue Airways Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JetBlue Airways Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU) opened at 22.27 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

In other news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,389.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,287.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Corp. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,892,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,345,000 after buying an additional 1,560,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Corp. by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,622,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,618,000 after buying an additional 694,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,243,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,515,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Corp. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,723,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways Corp.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. It operates various types of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190. It also provides premium transcontinental product called Mint.

