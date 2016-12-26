Iberiabank Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (IBKC)

Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) – FBR & Co lifted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iberiabank Corp. in a report issued on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst C. Nolan now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. FBR & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Iberiabank Corp.’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research cut Iberiabank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Iberia Capital raised Iberiabank Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Cos. raised Iberiabank Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Iberiabank Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. cut Iberiabank Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iberiabank Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) opened at 86.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.24. Iberiabank Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05.

Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Iberiabank Corp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $223.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Iberiabank Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Iberiabank Corp.’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $889,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $121,460.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Iberiabank Corp. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Iberiabank Corp. by 55.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 230,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Iberiabank Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iberiabank Corp. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in Iberiabank Corp. by 25.6% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Iberiabank Corp. Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency; IBERIA Capital Partners, LLC, a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc, which provides wealth management and trust services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE LLC., which invests in purchased tax credits.

