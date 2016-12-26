Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Stake Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $34,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) remained flat at $30.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 528,236 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $32.32.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm earned $543.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.70 million. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HPT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately 300 hotels with over 45,860 rooms or suites, and approximately 190 travel centers. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. The Company’s properties are located in approximately 50 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

