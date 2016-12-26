HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Downgraded to Market Perform at FBR & Co

FBR & Co lowered shares of HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lowered HomeStreet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) opened at 31.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $792.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.07. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.38. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post $2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, SVP Susan C. Greenwald sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 199,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 967,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 89,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 34,650 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 162,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

