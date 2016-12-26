Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Home Bancorp Inc. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts (HBCP)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/home-bancorp-inc-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-57-per-share-fig-partners-forecasts-hbcp/1132764.html.

Shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) opened at 39.29 on Monday. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 19.90%.

In related news, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $399,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Hendry acquired 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,246.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 694.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 156,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 136,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 172.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 37,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 370.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 37,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 1,125.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Home Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank conducts business through approximately 30 banking offices in the Greater Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) regions of south Louisiana and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi.

