HL Financial Services LLC Has $6,499,000 Stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

HL Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,462 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nvidia Corp. were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nvidia Corp. by 183.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Nvidia Corp. by 25.1% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 2,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nvidia Corp. by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Nvidia Corp. by 72.6% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nvidia Corp. during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) remained flat at $109.78 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,192,331 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. Nvidia Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $109.83.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. Nvidia Corp. had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nvidia Corp. will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Nvidia Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Nvidia Corp.’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Nvidia Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Global Equities Research reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nvidia Corp. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nvidia Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nvidia Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Nvidia Corp. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nvidia Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

In related news, Director William J. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $987,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 82,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $5,408,364.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nvidia Corp.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

